Nike Skateboarding recently dipped into the ACG archives for inspiration on one of its SB Dunk Low releases, but it turns out that's not the only outdoors-inspired style arriving this year.

Yesterday, Nike SB team skater Grant Taylor previewed his upcoming ACG-inspired SB Blazer High that appears to borrow inspiration from the Air Mowabb. The tongue features a remixed version of the ACG logo, which now reads "GTP," along with Nike SB branding underneath it. Another look shared by NikeSBfeatures reveals that the shoe will feature a predominately brown color scheme, which sits atop a black and white speckled midsole.

As of now, a release date for this "ACG" Nike SB Blazer High GT Pro has yet to be announced by the brand, but according to NikeSBorNothing, the pair is expected to hit stores sometime in October.