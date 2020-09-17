Foot Locker is encouraging younger shoppers to go out and vote in November's upcoming presidential election with the announcement of its latest partnership.

Today, the retail chain confirmed that it has tapped Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to building the political power of young people, to transform over 2,000 of its stores including Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction locations across the country into voting registration hubs.

This news arrives ahead of "National Voter Registration Day" happening on Sept. 22, where consumers who visit any of Foot Locker's family of stores will have access to a digital hub providing educational materials, be able to check their registration status, register to vote, and also set up voting reminders.

"In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future—and our collective role in shaping it—has never been more important," says Richard Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Foot Locker Inc. "At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth."

Since the end of August, Rock the Vote's platform had registered over 870,000 new voters compared to 826,000 registrations it had in 2018. To learn about your voter registration status ahead of this year's presidential election, click here.