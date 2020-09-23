With Nike's 2020 Air Max Day celebrations still weeks away, the beloved Air Max 90 "Bacon" collaboration is reportedly receiving a re-issue in March according to py_leaks.

The style was originally released in 2005 with the now-closed New York City sneaker boutique Dave's Quality Meat that resembles the slice of pork belly that features various hues including red, pink and sail on the leather and suede upper. Pairs of the original release are currently fetching prices upwards of $1,000 on the secondary market in deadstock condition. Note that the picture above is from the initial launch as leaked images for the upcoming drop are not available.

Last month, Nike also confirmed its plans to celebrate the Air Max 90's 30th anniversary that's taking place this year by bringing back the classic model in its true original form, which began with the release of a new tonal "Sail" colorway and with additional makeups arriving in the months ahead.

Though an official release date has yet to be announced, the re-release of the DQM x Nike Air Max 90 "Bacon" is rumored to arrive in March. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (06/18): While the rumored March release came and went with no trace of the "Bacon" Air Max 90, it looks like there's still hope for fans of the Dave's Quality Meats collaboration. While details are still slim, @soleheatonfeet is reporting that the drop is once again on, this time slated for a Holiday 2020 launch. What separates this update from previous rumors is the addition of a style and color code, which makes it more plausible that a re-release is in fact happening. Check back for more details soon.

UPDATE (09/23): New developments regarding the return of the "Bacon" Air Max 90 has surfaced. The latest info comes courtesy of py_rates suggesting that the elusive collab will now release sometime in March 2021, which could be linked to the Swoosh's annual "Air Max Day" celebrations. As of now, Nike has yet to confirm that the Air Max 90 "Bacon" is returning to retailers, but stay tuned for updates.

Nike Air Max 90 NRG "Bacon"

Release Date: March 2021

Color: Sail/Straw/Medium Brown/Sheen

Style #: CU1816-100

Price: $140