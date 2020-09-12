A new collaboration between the Amsterdam-based denim label Denham the Jeanmaker and Nike may be releasing soon after the first look at their Air Max 1 surfaced courtesy of sneakerjamz.

Similar to the products that the jean company puts out, the fan-favorite model appears to be crafted with elevated materials seen with the predominately blue suede and denim upper, beige tongue tab and heel counter, as well as white leather Swoosh branding on the sides. Additional details include Denham’s namesake brand printed on the interior while its signature scissor logo is stamped on the insole.

A release date for Denham the Jeanmaker's Nike Air Max 1 collab is currently unknown but check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (09/12): Denham and Nike has confirmed that their collaborative Air Max 1 is releasing on Nike.com starting Sept. 18 followed by the Air Max 90 and Air Max 95 launching on Denhamthejeanmarker.com on Sept. 25.

