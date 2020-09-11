Longtime collaborators Concepts and Vans are releasing a new collection of sneakers this month that pay homage to the punk phenomenon of the early 1970s, a cultural movement that celebrated individuality and self-expression, but also inspired change.

The sneakers will consist of the classic Sk8-Hi and the Slip-On featuring a color palette and materials that draw inspiration from Vivienne Westwood's color-blocked mohair sweaters. Each pair dons a striped mohair pattern throughout the upper, and no two pairs will be the same.

"Concepts has a long working relationship with Vans and every time we partner together, we tend to walk the line and push each other further. This Mohair collection is no exception," said Concepts' Creative Director, Deon Point. "We explored the punk era of the 1970s, a period which theoretically is thought of as an anti-fashion movement, but one that we’ve seen throughout the years informing fashion on many levels. In addition to its timelessness from a style perspective, the youth of today have a lot in common with those of the late 1970s, which has informed this generation’s fashion, politics and outlook."

Aside from the footwear, this Concepts x Vault by Vans "World's End" collection includes a collaborative t-shirt and a fleece crew neck.

The Concepts x Vault by Vans "Mohair" collab is releasing exclusively on Cncpts.com and at Concepts retail locations on Sept. 24.

Image via Concepts