Concepts has never shied away from what it uses as inspiration for sneaker projects and that sentiment appears to hold true for its latest collaboration.

Popping up on social media today are images of the Boston boutique's upcoming Nike SB Dunk High collab. The style appears to be inspired by the Mallard duck based on the materials used throughout the upper along with the bird printed on the sock liner. Confirming that this pair is a collab with Concepts is the store's signature "C" logo stamped behind the tongue tag.

As of now, a release date for this Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High has not yet been announced by Concepts or Nike, but Solebyjc is suggesting that the collab will hit shelves sometime this year. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

