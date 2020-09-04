It's been a big year for Cactus Plant Flea Market. After dropping a well-received Air VaporMax 2019 in May, the brand followed it up with a customizable Blazer on Nike's By You platform. Now, we're getting our first glimpse at what could be next.

ASAP Bari took to his Instagram to debut what looks to be a Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Based around a standard white-on-white AF1, this version covers the shoe's lateral sides in Air More Uptempo-inspired branding. "AIR" lettering covers the outer portion of the right shoe, while "FLEA" is spelled out across the left. The letters are accented with reflective red piping, which is the only use of color on the collab aside from green and yellow insoles.

As of now, there's no word on if this Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low will see a public release, but check back soon for more updates.

UPDATE (10/19): After a run of teasers and celebrity seeding, Nike has finally confirmed a release date for the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Air Force 1. The shoes will be sold through the Nike By You customization platform at nike.com, allowing designers to choose a nylon or leather tongue, add 'Flea,' 'Sunshine' or 'Air' lettering to the left shoe and pick from 7 different colors for a reflective underlay beneath those letters. The launch is set for October 21, with a full apparel capsule following on October 28.

UPDATE (08/25): It appears that the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1s could be returning to the Nike By You customization platform soon. Yesterday, the label shared a video on its Instagram account showing rapper Nelly unboxing his pairs along with a caption suggesting a Sept. 10 release date. As of now, Nike hasn't confirmed that the project is returning.

UPDATE (09/04): Retail images have surfaced of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1. The collaborative shoe is currently expected to release on Sept. 10.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike