After sharing multiple teasers on social media, Los Angeles creative collective Brain Dead's latest Reebok collaboration has been revealed.

The collaborative footwear was previewed this week in Brain Dead's visual campaign produced by L.A.-based studio SUPERDOOM. The film showed fabled researcher and historian Solomon Wright, who has discovered two "ancient artifacts" represented as the Reebok Beatnik sandal and Pump Court sneaker, both of which are said to have the power to "unlock a door to interdimensional travel." The two shoes use a faux cow hair material with various shades of blue, tan, and yellow, with the Beatnik opting for a predominantly navy suede upper.

The latest Brain Dead x Reebok collab releases exclusively on Brain Dead's website on Sept. 15 before launching globally at Reebok.com and select local retailers on Sept. 18.

