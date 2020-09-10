Renowned tattoo artist and graphic designer BJ Betts and Vans have teamed up for the very first time to collaborate on a new sneaker collection.

The collaboration is dubbed "Made for the Makers" and consists of the Old Skool, Authentic and Slip-On, each of which are elevated with military-inspired colors and camouflage graphics. The suede and canvas uppers on the three pairs features Vansguard coating that repels dirt and liquid while UltraCush sockliners provide additional cushioning.

"I wanted to have a collection that could be worn easily and comfortably while working, with the stain-resistant qualities that allow me to head out for a nice dinner looking presentable with a simple wipe down of my shoes," Betts says, "The shoes are generally the first thing that is noticed, am I wrong? The camo pattern and its colors are inspired by my military service, and my Grandfather's service as well, who was one of the best men that ever walked this earth, and who this whole project is dedicated to."

The BJ Betts x Vans collection is available now on Vans.com and at select Vans stockists including Philadelphia-based retailer Lapstone and Hammer.

