As a follow up to her inaugural Ivy Park x Adidas collection that dropped in January, Beyonce's next sneaker project with the brand is a celebration of the Superstar's 50th birthday.

The Three Stripes has enlisted a handful of its high-profile collaborators this year to reimagine the classic shell-toe design for the milestone including Pharrell, Jonah Hill, and Sean Wotherspoon with Beyonce being the latest. The upper of her Superstar Platform design will remain true to the original but the tooling is modified with a chunky platform.

Adidas did confirm that Beyonce's Superstar Platform sneaker is releasing exclusively on the Adidas app with sign-ups currently open until Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m. EST. The shoe retails for $200.

Image via Adidas

