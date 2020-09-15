Nike's skateboarding division is preparing to drop its a Dunk soon that's designed in collaboration with Atlas skate shop, based out of San Mateo, California.

The brands haven't officially confirmed the project yet, but retail shots of the collab have already surfaced revealing a predominately white color scheme with blue accents on the Swoosh, ankle collar, and tongue covering the crackled material upper.

While the official inspiration behind this pair has yet to be revealed, it's safe to assume that the collab is connected to the skate shop's "Lost at Sea" video posted on its social media accounts this week.

There's currently no release info on the Atlas x Nike Dunk High collab.