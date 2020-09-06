Rumors suggest that a new "Electric Green" Air Jordan 6 may be releasing next summer.

A mockup image via zsneakerheadz depicts what the upcoming release could look like. This take starts with black on the upper, continues with vibrant hits of green on the heel tab, midsole, and tongue, and is finished off with translucent bottoms. The blocking is reminiscent of the Oregon Air Jordan 6 PE that sported a similar color combo.

There are no official images or release details for these yet, but keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Electric Green"

Release Date: 06/05/2021

Color: Black/Electric Green

Style #: CT8529-003

Price: $190