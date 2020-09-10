Although a majority of the Air Jordan styles previewed during Jordan Brand's Fall 2020 collection have already leaked, the brand did showcase a new women's-exclusive Air Jordan 6 releasing this year.

The inspiration behind this latest pair wasn't revealed but it features materials not typically used on this model including black suede on the upper with translucent TPU detailing. Although it's not pictured, inspirational messages are printed on the sock liner including “Be Kind,” “Embrace Uniqueness,” and “Spread Love.”

As of now, a release date for this women's-exclusive Air Jordan 6 hasn't been announced by the brand.

UPDATE (09/10): Here's an official look at the Air Jordan 6 Retro Women's "Chrome" that's slated to release on Sept. 24 for $190.

Air Jordan 6 Retro Women's "Chrome"

Release Date: 09/24/2020

Color: Black/Light Smoke Grey-Sail-Chrome

Style #: CK6635-001

Price: $190

