The Air Jordan 5 "Toro" or "Raging Bull" is one of the most popular non-original colorways to ever release, and the beloved style may be returning to shelves in 2021.

According to zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the red suede pair from 2009's Jordan 5 "Defining Moments" pack will be dropping sometime within the spring or summer season next year. Although the red colorway originally came bundled with a 3M iteration, it appears that only the red suede makeup is returning. It's worth noting that the shoe pictured above is the original release from '09 as the upcoming version has yet to surface.

As of now, Jordan Brand hasn't confirmed that the "Raging Bull" Air Jordan 5s are returning.

UPDATE (09/08): Additional details on next year's "Raging Bull" Air Jordan 5 release have surfaced. According to DJ Folk and zSneakerheadz, the popular colorway is slated to return on April 10, 2021 for $190 but Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the leaked info.