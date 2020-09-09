With a Fragment Design collaboration already set to arrive next month, the uncharacteristic rollout of the Air Jordan 35 continues today.

The latest look at the brand's new legacy model comes courtesy of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who showed off what could possibly be a PE colorway of the sneakers on the NBA's official sneaker account.

The multicolor style uses a grey base with blue, infrared, and neon accents. Separating this pair from other Jordan 35's we've seen thus far is Air Jordan 5-style "23" block lettering near the heel.

As of now, the Air Jordan 35 has yet to be officially unveiled by Jordan Brand, but more details should be made available soon.