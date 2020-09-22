It appears that a brand new "Court Purple" colorway of the Air Jordan 3 will reportedly make its debut during this year's holiday season.

Based on the leaked info provided by soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, the pair is expected to don a black leather upper, paired with white and purple accents throughout. While early images have yet to surface, the mock-up imagery suggests that this color blocking may resemble one of Kobe Bryant's player exclusive styles that were gifted to him by Michael Jordan in 2016, but it doesn't sound like the upcoming release will directly be linked to the Black Mamba.

The release date for this "Court Purple" Air Jordan 3 Retro is set for Nov. 14, 2020, for $190.

UPDATE (07/04): There's bad news for readers who are looking forward to the Air Jordan 3 "Court Purple." According to zSneakerheadz, the release is reportedly canceled after it was initially rumored to drop on Nov. 14. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for further developments in the coming months.

UPDATE (09/22): It appears that the Air Jordan 3 "Court Purple" release is back on. After it was initially rumored to be scrapped, leaker py_rates has revealed that the style will is hitting shelves on Nov. 21 at select retailers for $190. As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release.

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Court Purple"

Release Date: 11/21/20

Color: Black/Cement Grey-White-Court Purple

Style #: CT8532-050

Price: $190

Image via solebyjc