Jordan Brand looks to continue giving the Air Jordan 3 attention in 2018 with yet another brand new colorway of the silhouette dropping next month. This time it is a limited edition "Seoul" version releasing exclusively in South Korea.

First spotted on the feet of South Korea'a FIBA head coach Jae Hur, this new version of the Air Jordan 3 covers the silhouette in the colors of the Korean flag. This special version of the model was created by Tinker Hatfield and Dan Sunwoo in Nike's Innovation Kitchen to pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of the city hosting the summer games and MJ winning the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest.

White tumbled leather makes up a majority of the upper and is trimmed in royal blue leather on the heel and red on the lining. The shoe sports the traditional elephant print overlays, and even utilizes the OG "Nike Air" branding on the heel tab. Details setting this shoe apart from a standard 3 are the Taegukgi flag embroidered on the right tongue, "Seoul" written in Korean on the back of the left tongue, and "Harmony and Progress" written in Korean on the back right tongue as well.

The Air Jordan 3 "Seoul" will be releasing on March 10 in extremely limited quantities exclusively through nike.com.kr and the Jordan Hongdae store. Retail pricing has yet to be announced.

UPDATE (03/06/2018): Official images from Nike's Korea site have surfaced, giving the best look yet at this upcoming "Seoul" colorway.

UPDATE (09/30/2020): Initially released in 2018 exclusively in Korea, zSneakerheadz is reporting that the "Seoul" Air Jordan 3 is dropping again on Oct. 12. The style will be exclusively in women's sizing alongside matching apparel pieces. As of now, Jordan Brand hasn't confirmed that the "Seoul" Jordan 3 is re-releasing, but K-Pop star Sandara has recently shared an image of her pair suggesting that the shoe is in fact returning.

Image via Nike

