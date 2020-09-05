With the "University Gold" Air Jordan 12 and the "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 already rumored to drop in July 2020, it appears that fans can now also expect the Air Jordan 14 to join next summer's lineup.

The early information was leaked by Soleheatonfeet suggesting that a brand new "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 14 is scheduled to release in July. An early look at the forthcoming release is currently unavailable, but zSneakerheadz has created a mock-up rendition suggesting that the pair will feature a white-based upper that's contrasted by Hyper Royal accents mostly seen on the midsole.

The Air Jordan 14 Retro "Hyper Royal" currently has a tentative release date for July 2020, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/29): The Air Jordan 14 Retro "Hyper Royal" has been officially revealed and is releasing as part of Jordan Brand's Fall 2020 release lineup. According to zSneakerheadz, expect this pair to drop on Sept. 5 for $190.

UPDATE (09/05): Official images of the "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 14 Retro have surfaced. The pair is scheduled to release on Sept. 19 at select retailers for $190.

Air Jordan 14 Retro "Hyper Royal"

Release Date: 09/19/2020

Color: White/Hyper Royal-Black

Style #: 487471-104

Price: $190

Image via Nike

