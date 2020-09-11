In addition to the "University Gold" Air Jordan 12 expected in July 2020, rumors suggest that we'll be treated to a new Air Jordan 13 make-up that draws a similarity to a Player Exclusive style.
According to Soleheatonfeet, this "Lucky Green" iteration is also expected in July 2020. While an early look has yet to surface, zSneakerheadz created a mock-up, bearing resemblance to NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen's Air Jordan 13 "Three-Point Record" PE that released in 2011.
The "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 is slated to drop later this year. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.
UPDATE (07/15): While the Air Jordan 13 "Lucky Green" isn't expected to hit shelves until Sept. 26, product images of the shoe have surfaced courtesy of Foot Patrol.
UPDATE (09/11): Official images of the upcoming "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 Retro via Nike.
Air Jordan 13 Retro "Lucky Green"
Release Date: 09/26/20
Color: White/Black/Lucky Green
Style #: DB6537-113
Price: $190