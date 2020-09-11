In addition to the "University Gold" Air Jordan 12 expected in July 2020, rumors suggest that we'll be treated to a new Air Jordan 13 make-up that draws a similarity to a Player Exclusive style.

According to Soleheatonfeet, this "Lucky Green" iteration is also expected in July 2020. While an early look has yet to surface, zSneakerheadz created a mock-up, bearing resemblance to NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen's Air Jordan 13 "Three-Point Record" PE that released in 2011.

The "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 is slated to drop later this year. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (07/15): While the Air Jordan 13 "Lucky Green" isn't expected to hit shelves until Sept. 26, product images of the shoe have surfaced courtesy of Foot Patrol.

UPDATE (09/11): Official images of the upcoming "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 13 Retro via Nike.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Lucky Green"

Release Date: 09/26/20

Color: White/Black/Lucky Green

Style #: DB6537-113

Price: $190

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Foot Patrol

Image via Foot Patrol

Image via Foot Patrol

Image via Foot Patrol

Image via Foot Patrol

Image via Foot Patrol

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying