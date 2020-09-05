It appears that the OG "Columbia" Air Jordan 11, which has been rebranded as the "Legend Blue" colorway, may be returning next year with a new twist.

Thanks to Soleheatonfeet, we're learning that a "White/White/Black/Legend Blue" colorway is scheduled to arrive in May 2021. Early images of the shoe have yet to surface, but a mock-up from zSneakerheadz is suggesting a low-top version of the memorable color scheme that originally released in 1996 and was worn by Michael Jordan during the 1996 NBA All-Star Game.

While Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11 Retro Low, but it's currently pegged for a May 2021 release.

UPDATE (09/05): According to DJ Folk and zSneakerheadz, the "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11 Retro Low is now scheduled to release on April 24, 2021.

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Legend Blue"

Release Date: 04/24/2021

Color: White/White/Black/Legend Blue

Style #: AV2187-117

Price: $N/A