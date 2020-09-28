The onslaught of Air Jordan 1s releasing next year continues with the latest reports of a new "Court Green" colorway that will arrive exclusively for the female sneaker fans.

According to soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, this upcoming pair will utilize the model's original "Black Toe" blocking but will replace the traditional red color with a new "Lucky Green" hue featured on the heel counter, tongue tag, and outsole. An early look at this pair has yet to surface but a mockup image has been provided for a visual representation of the shoe.

Expect the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's Lucky Green" to arrive in Oct. 2020 for a retail price of $170.

UPDATE (09/28): After it was confirmed last week to be dropping as part of Jordan Brand's Air Jordan Retro lineup for the holiday season, new release info for the women's-exclusive "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 1 High has surfaced. According to zSneakerheadz, the colorway will be releasing at select retailers on Oct. 15 for $170. The makeup pays homage to Michael Jordan's legendary 63-point playoff game against the Boston Celtics in 1986 with the predominately green and white leather upper including a hardwood floor-inspired insole reminiscent of the old Boston court.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Lucky Green"

Release Date: 10/15/20

Color: Lucky Green/White-Sail-Black

Style #: DB4612-300

Price: $170