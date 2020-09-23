Jordan Brand is seemingly prepared to use every color combination possible for its beloved Air Jordan 1. Next year, fans will reportedly be treated to a brand new "Dark Mocha" makeup.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the upcoming style is slated to debut in June featuring a sail-based upper that's complemented by dark brown overlays and black accents on the Swoosh and collar. Images of the sneaker have yet to surface but zSneakerheadz has provided a mock-up of what to expect.

The Air Jordan 1 "Dark Mocha" is rumored to release during June 2020 for $160.

UPDATE (09/23): Jordan Brand has shared a detailed look at the "Dark Mocha" Air Jordan 1 High, which will be releasing as part of its Holiday 2020 Air Jordan Retro lineup. The pair is slated to drop at select retailers starting Oct. 31.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Dark Mocha"

Release Date: 10/31/2020

Color: Sail/Dark Mocha/Black-Black

Style #: 555088-105

Price: $170

Image via Nike