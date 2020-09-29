After collaborating on the New Balance 1300 last month, New York City-based label Aimé Leon Dore is teaming up with New Balance yet again for a sneaker project that could potentially be releasing soon.

Today, founder Teddy Santis previewed the upcoming New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford, which are dressed in a vintage-inspired colorway wearing a white leather upper that's paired with grey accents and an aged midsole. Santis also confirmed on his latest Instagram post that this will be the first time that the basketball-focused silhouette has released since its debut in 1989.

The release details surrounding the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford collab are not yet available, but expect word to come down soon.