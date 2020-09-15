New York City-based label Adsum and Reebok are teaming up for another collaborative project, this time reimagining the Club C.

The material and design elements used on the latest pair serve as a continuation to the duo's recent collab on the Reebok Pyro by applying suede to the entirety of the upper. Unlike the clean execution that was featured on the Pyro, this pair sports a dark brown hue making it more resistant to the elements. This pair also references the popularity of gum soles from the model's original run in the '70s and '80s by giving it a semi-translucent rubber outsole.

Priced at $120, the Adsum x Reebok Club C releases on Adsumnyc.com on Sept. 18 followed by a global launch on Sept. 25 on Reebok.com and at select retailers.

Image via Reebok

