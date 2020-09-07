Alongside the two glow-in-the-dark Adidas Yeezy Boost 380s releasing this year, it appears that another new colorway will be joining the Fall 2020 lineup.

Per the Yeezy Mafia, reflective and non-reflective variations of the "Pepper" style will hit shelves in September. Although an early look is currently unavailable, the mock-up photos reveal grey and blue Primeknit uppers including perforations on the midfoot, and a cream Boost midsole underneath.

Both versions of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Pepper" are scheduled to arrive sometime in September for a retail price of $230 each but the release date hasn't been confirmed by the brand.

UPDATE (09/07): Adidas has announced that the Yeezy Boost 380 in the "Pepper Reflective" colorway is releasing on Sept. 18 for $250, followed by the "Pepper Non-Reflective" makeup arriving on Sept. 19 for $230.

