Alongside the two glow-in-the-dark Adidas Yeezy Boost 380s releasing this year, it appears that another new colorway will be joining the Fall 2020 lineup.

Per the Yeezy Mafia, reflective and non-reflective variations of the "Pepper" style will hit shelves in September. Although an early look is currently unavailable, the mock-up photos reveal grey and blue Primeknit uppers including perforations on the midfoot, and a cream Boost midsole underneath.

Both versions of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Pepper" are scheduled to arrive sometime in September for a retail price of $230 each but the release date hasn't been confirmed by the brand.

UPDATE (09/07): Adidas has announced that the Yeezy Boost 380 in the "Pepper Reflective" colorway is releasing on Sept. 18 for $250, followed by the "Pepper Non-Reflective" makeup arriving on Sept. 19 for $230.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Pepper Reflective' FZ4977 Front
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Pepper Reflective' FZ4977 Top
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Pepper' FZ1269 Lateral
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Pepper' FZ1269 Front
Image via Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Pepper' FZ1269 Top
Image via Adidas

 