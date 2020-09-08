Rumors of 2020's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases began making rounds earlier this year, and one of those pairs have now surfaced thanks to hanzuying.

The aforementioned leaker account has shared new images of the latest "Asriel" makeup today. The shoe will don a black-based Primeknit upper with the lighter and darker shades separated by the translucent stripe on the lateral side. Unlike previous releases, this style appears to feature a new lacing setup. Capping off the look is a full-length Boost midsole and rubber outsole.

As of now, Adidas has not yet confirmed the release of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Asriel" but it's slated to release sometime in September for $220.

UPDATE (08/28): While the release info has yet to be confirmed by the brand, Yeezy Mafia reports the "Asriel" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is slated to release on Sept. 19 for $220.

UPDATE (09/08): Initially scheduled to arrive on Sept. 19, the Yeezy Mafia is now reporting that the "Asriel" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will hit shelves on Oct. 3 for a retail price of $220.

Image via hanzuying

