The release lineup for Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 will reportedly extend into late 2020 as info on a new colorway just emerged.

According to py_rates, a pair styled in "Eremiel/Eremiel/Eremiel" will debut sometime in December. The launch details were accompanied by a mock-up depiction suggesting that the Primeknit upper will sport a predominately brown hue that's housed within a semi-translucent cage. Unlike the V1 and V2 versions of the Yeezy 700, this model opts for EVA foam instead of Boost cushioning on the midsole.

Adidas has not yet confirmed the release for the Yeezy 700 V3 "Eremiel" but the pair is rumored to drop in December for $200.