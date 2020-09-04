The never-before-seen Yeezy looks continue.

After showing several unreleased pastel Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways and a new Yeezy basketball shoe, Kanye West has shared what he's calling a Yeezy 451 early prototype.

The shoe strays from the knit runners and bulky retro-inspired designs that have largely made up his Adidas output thus far. Instead, the 451 veers more toward a minimal hiking shoe upper with the addition of a molded midsole design that wraps the sides of the mesh-based sneaker.

Like the rest of Kanye's recent shares, there's no word when—or if—this model will release at retail.

UPDATE (08/20/2019): Kanye West shared an update on the design process for the Yeezy 451 on Twitter. It gives a closer look at the traction pattern being worked on by notable sneaker designer Steven Smith. The Yeezy 451 is expected to debut at retail in 2019.

"Steven Smith’s been reworking the bottom unit on the 451 I’m super excited about where he got it YEEZY 2019," said West.

UPDATE (03/01/2020): Ahead of his Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West was spotted what's believed to be the Yeezy 451 in a cream colorway.

UPDATE (09/04/2020): New details regarding the rumored Yeezy 451 release have surfaced. According to leaker py_rates, the new Yeezy shoe is slated to hit shelves sometime in Feb. 2021 for $180 but the release info has yet to be confirmed by Adidas.

Image via Marc Piasecki/Getty

