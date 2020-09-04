The Adidas Yeezy releases for the upcoming holiday season continue to pile up, this time with the possible debut of a new Yeezy Slide.

Leaker py_rates is reporting that the Yeezy 450 Slide is releasing in late December in a tonal white colorway dubbed "Ophani." Taking a different design approach to the first Yeezy Slide, large holes-reminiscent of the Foam RNNR-form the slipper's upper, while EVA foam is expected to be used as the base, but that detail has yet to be confirmed.

As of now, the brand has yet to announce the release details surrounding the Adidas Yeezy 450 Slide but the style is currently rumored to release on Dec. 27 for $65.