Adidas Skateboarding and team rider Lucas Puig have confirmed the release of his third signature model that's simply named the Puig.

While we are learning more about the skate shoe today, this isn't the first time we've seen the model. The design was revealed back in May through a joint project between Puig, Palace Skateboards, and Adidas to celebrate the French skater nearing his ten-year anniversary with the Three Stripes.

According to the brand, the design of the Puig references Adidas' roots in terrace culture and luxury fashion with the upper boasting a premium nubuck upper in blue, while contrasting white and gold hits are applied to the side's signature branding. In order to handle the wear-and-tear from skating, reinforced Adituff material is used on the toe box while a high-grade EVA foam midsole and rubber outsole cushions the underfoot.

"The goal for Puig was to create something functional for skateboarding but also to incorporate Lucas’ personal style and aesthetic into the footwear," says Scott Johnston, the Design Director of Adidas Skateboarding. "We’re really thankful to have partners that were all open to such an authentic and real-time design process–some days we met in the office or cross continent, and others we simply shared feedback across a group text chat. The work between the brand, Lucas, and Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis (Palace) has definitely been one of the most creative and honest partnerships to date."

Retailing at $100, the Adidas Skateboarding Puig releases on Adidas.com/skateboarding and select skate retailers on Sept. 19.

Image via Adidas

