It's been awhile since Pharrell's Adidas NMD Hu sneaker released without a trail-ready outsole, but that happens to be the case for the latest pair to surface.

Thanks to Boost Links, we're learning that a new "Extra Eye" colorway of the NMD Hu could be releasing soon. Like previous iterations, the text is embroidered across the three-toned Primeknit upper including "Extra" on the right shoe, while wearing a similar color blocking to the pair that released exclusively at the NTWRK Transfer festival last month.

As of now, release info surrounding this "Extra Eye" Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu has yet to be announced by the brand but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

