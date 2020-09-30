As promised by Kid Cudi in April, Adidas Originals is reissuing the Artillery Hi sneaker this year.

The revival of the high-top shoe a colorway that celebrates its appearance in the 1989 comedy film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.. The model was famously worn by Keanu Reevs' character Ted, who in the movie started the band "Wyld Stallyns" with friend Bill, played by Alex Winter. The band is referenced with a graphic on the heel of this Artillery Hi makeup.

While the official release info has yet to be confirmed by the brand, the international retailer 43einhalb has this "Wyld Stallyns" Artillery Hi colorway releasing on Oct. 9 for €159.95, which converts to approximately $187.

Image via 43einhalb

Image via 43einhalb

Image via 43einhalb