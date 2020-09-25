After dropping a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin-inspired Adidas Dame 6 colorway earlier this year, Damian Lillard is paying homage to another wrestling legend with his latest signature sneaker.

Today, the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair confirmed on Instagram that his special iteration of the Dame 7 is on the way. The shoe wears a bold white and metallic gold color scheme that references some of his classic ensembles he would wear while walking to the ring. Similar to Stone Cold's pair, this does not appear to be an official collaboration between the Three Stripes and the WWE.

The Adidas Dame 7 is set to be formally unveiled by the brand in October, which suggests that a release date for this "Ric Flair" colorway could be announced shortly after.