With already six signature models under his belt, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard's signature line continues to expand after a possible look at his next performance-driven sneaker has surfaced.

Images of what's expected to be the Dame 7 come courtesy of US_11 on Twitter, showcasing a series of upcoming colorways. According to the Three Stripes' Holiday 2020 catalog, the Dame 7 will incorporate a mesh upper with the lacing system integrated into the material for enhanced lockdown, which sits atop a Lightstrike midsole and a Supergrip rubber outsole.

According to the aforementioned catalog, the Adidas Dame 7 is slated to drop on October 1, 2020 for $110, but expect a formal announcement from the brand ahead of the target launch date.

UPDATE (09/04): To celebrate the launch of NBA 2K21, the video game's cover athlete Damian Lillard has provided a first look at his latest signature sneaker, the Adidas Dame 7, in the 2K-exclusive "I Am My Own Fan" colorway. The brand is expected to formally unveil the shoe this month before it releases in October.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas