Adding to Jordan Brand's long list of retro Air Jordans that are already rumored to hit shelves next year could include a new collaboration with A Ma Maniére.

Per Soleheatonfeet, the Atlanta-based boutique working on a limited edition colorway of the Air Jordan 3 that's slated to release sometime in the early portion of 2021. The leaker account is also reporting that the forthcoming collab will be women's-exclusive launch. While early images have yet to surface, a mock-up provided by zSneakerheadz shows that the shoe will don a white leather upper, green elephant print overlays, and brown accents on the ankle collar.

As of now, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have yet to confirm that an Air Jordan 3 collab is in the works, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 Retro SP Women's

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: White/Medium Grey/Violet Ore/White

Style #: DH3434-110

Price: $N/A