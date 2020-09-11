After making its debut on the runway in June 2019, the official release information for A-Cold-Wall*'s collaboration with Converse has been confirmed.

The label's founder Samuel Ross is reinterpreting two heritage Converse styles including the Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged and ERX, which call back to his early childhood memories. The designer's signature techniques are reflected in the latest offering, including the use of a muted grey color palette, while taped seams on the Chuck Taylor add durability. A-Cold-Wall* branding is etched onto the sides of the Chuck Taylor, while it appears on the tongue and ankle strap of the ERX.

"One of my earliest memories of Converse is owning a pair of navy All Stars at age 14," Ross recalled. "I was traveling to the Caribbean a lot and took those shoes on numerous hikes and across mountain trails. So, the experience of my childhood affected this idea of changing the All Star into something that is more hard-wearing. You have a mix of cultural experience overlaid with A-Cold-Wall*'s opinion on how footwear should operate."

This collab will extend beyond footwear with two sets of tracksuits constructed with ripstop nylon for functionality.

The A-Cold-Wall* x Converse collection releases exclusively at A-Cold-Wall.com on Sept. 14 followed by a wider launch Converse.com and select retailers on Sept. 17.

Image via Converse

