There's a new Adidas collaboration releasing this week that fans can add to their radars. The skate division of the Three Stripes has teamed up with Unity to celebrate LGBTQ+ athletes in the sport.

Founded by Jeffrey Cheung and Gabriel Ramirez in 2017, Unity was formed with the purpose of producing a safe space for LGBTQ+ people in the skate community. Echoing Unity's mantra of not being afraid of who you are, the project is centered around the release of the Continental Vulc and the recently introduced Coronado, both of which wear Cheung’s signature illustrations throughout the shoes. Also included in the collab is a collection of gender-neutral apparel ranging from shirts, a hoodie, track jacket, and shorts.

The Unity x Adidas Skateboarding collection releases at Adidas.com/Skateboarding and at select Adidas Skateboarding retailers on Aug. 28.

Image via Adidas