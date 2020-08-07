After confirming in January that the Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be getting his first-ever signature sneaker this year, Under Armour confirms that the Embiid One is almost here.

Embiid's new signature shoe features an open-mesh upper for breathability while a TPU overlay on the side provides stability. The underfoot is cushioned with the brand's Micro G foam at the forefoot and HOVR at the heel for energy return. Additional details include Embiid's logo on the tongue tab, while the outline of Africa is seen on the outsole. Although the sneaker is designed to meet the specifications for the All-Star big man, the brand has confirmed that it's versatile enough for every position.

The UA Embiid One will make its retail debut in the "Origin" colorway when it releases in North America on Sept. 18 at UA.com, and at select retailers. A global launch will take place on Oct. 2. Look for Embiid to debut the shoe on-court tonight when the 76ers face off against the Orlando Magic.

Image via Under Armour

Image via Under Armour