A follow-up to the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro pack that released last year, the L.A.-based sneaker boutique may have a new Nike collaboration in the work, this time, putting its input on the Kobe 5 Protro according to py_leaks.
While early images have yet to surface, the trio of Undefeated x Kobe 5 Protro styles will reportedly commemorate a few of Kobe Bryant's basketball accomplishments including a "Multi-Color/Metallic Gold/Multi-Color" makeup for the "Double Digits" while "Hall of Fame" opts for "Metallic Gold/Multi-Color-Field Purple" and "U13" donning "White/Metallic Gold/Rapid Teal."
While official release dates have yet to the confirmed by the brands, the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro pack is expected to release in Fall 2020 for $190 each. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.
UPDATE (08/12): Solebyjc has shared a first look at Undefeated's "Hall of Fame" Nike Kobe 5 Protro collab that's slated to release alongside the "Double Digits" and "U13" colorways, both which have yet to be revealed. Check back soon for more updates.