A follow-up to the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro pack that released last year, the L.A.-based sneaker boutique may have a new Nike collaboration in the work, this time, putting its input on the Kobe 5 Protro according to py_leaks.

While early images have yet to surface, the trio of Undefeated x Kobe 5 Protro styles will reportedly commemorate a few of Kobe Bryant's basketball accomplishments including a "Multi-Color/Metallic Gold/Multi-Color" makeup for the "Double Digits" while "Hall of Fame" opts for "Metallic Gold/Multi-Color-Field Purple" and "U13" donning "White/Metallic Gold/Rapid Teal."

While official release dates have yet to the confirmed by the brands, the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro pack is expected to release in Fall 2020 for $190 each. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (08/12): Solebyjc has shared a first look at Undefeated's "Hall of Fame" Nike Kobe 5 Protro collab that's slated to release alongside the "Double Digits" and "U13" colorways, both which have yet to be revealed. Check back soon for more updates.

Image via solebyjc

Image via solebyjc