After collaborating on a handful of silhouettes from LeBron James' signature line, Titan is reportedly switching things up after details surfaced on an upcoming project with Jordan Brand.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the Manila-based retailer is releasing an Air Jordan 23 collab before the end of this year. While details are currently slim, a first look shared by the leaker account shows Titan's lightning bolt logo adorning the tongue, which has been seen on the past Titan x LeBron collabs. Elsewhere, the sockliner features a quilted stitch pattern along with gold embroidery on the sides.

As of now, a release date for Titan's upcoming Air Jordan 23 collab has not yet been confirmed.

Titan x Air Jordan 23 Retro SP

Release Date: 2020

Color: Black/Sail/White/Metallic Gold

Style #: CZ6222-001

Price: $N/A