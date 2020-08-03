Vans is celebrating one of television's most iconic cartoon series with its latest collaboration dropping this week.

The brand announced today that a capsule collection inspired by The Simpsons is releasing on Aug. 7. The sneakers will consist of the Old Skool, the Era, two versions of the classic SK8-Hi, the Chukka Pro, the Slip-On Pro, along with the Slide-On sandal—with each pair referencing the show's iconic characters.

The capsule from The Simpsons x Vans will extend beyond sneakers including t-shirts, jackets, and matching apparel.

Look for the collab to release on Vans.com/TheSimpsons and at select retailers starting on Aug. 7.

