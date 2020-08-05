Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone is giving fans insight into his sneaker customization process through a new partnership with Reebok.

Today, the brand and Ciambrone announced its upcoming Reebok x The Shoe Surgeon Virtual Workshop coinciding with the reissue of the "Red Toe" Question Mid OG hitting shelves on Aug. 21.

To enter, fans will need to fill out the application here and submit a 30 to 60-second video with their response to the following prompt: "Reebok pulled insights from Allen Iverson’s game to create his first Question Mid prototype. What insights will you pull from this opportunity to help your future in design, or more specifically, the sneaker industry?"

The lucky individuals who are selected will receive a pair of the "Red Toe" Question Mid in their respective sizes to customize, a creator kit with various tools, and a few surprise items from both Reebok and The Shoe Surgeon.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. EST and applicants will be notified by Aug. 10. The virtual workshop will take place on Aug. 21 between 3 to 5 p.m. EST.