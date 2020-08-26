Only a few days removed since Supreme has revealed its Spring/Summer 2020 collection that included a Nike Air Force 1 collaboration, the brand reportedly has a new sneaker project with the Swoosh dropping later this year according to py_rates.

While leaked photos of the shoes have yet to surface, the leaker suggests that a trio of styles of Nike Air Max Pluses are on its way including "Hyper Grape/Varsity Maize," "University Red/Varsity Maize," and "Black/Black" color options. Although the exact inspiration or additional details are currently unavailable, fans can generally expect Supreme's signature branding found throughout the model.

As of now, official release info surrounding this trio of Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus has yet to be revealed but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (02/25): Supreme has shared a first look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus TN collab in the all-black colorway on Instagram. Although it was initially rumored to drop during this year's holiday season, the caption suggests that the pair may be releasing soon as part of its Spring/Summer 2020 collection, but release details have yet to be announced by the brand.

UPDATE (08/26): Soleseekersgurnee provides a first look at Supreme's Nike Air Max Plus in the "University Red/Varsity Maize" colorway. This pair is rumored to be one of three iterations dropping this holiday season.

Image via soleseekersgurnee

Image via soleseekersgurnee

Image via soleseekersgurnee

Image via soleseekersgurnee

Image via soleseekersgurnee

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme