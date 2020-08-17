Supreme officially unveiled its Fall/Winter 2020 collection today, but an unofficial first look at a future Nike collaboration also leaked.

As the skatewear-turned-streetwear brand has been known to do in the past, Supreme has opted to put its spin on an under-the-radar silhouette as seen with this iteration of the Air Max 96, courtesy of spicychickenwings. While release details are slim, the pair may not be arriving as part of this year's collection as additional projects involving the Air Cross Trainer 3 Low and the Air Max Plus are also reportedly still on the way.

An official release date has not been announced for Supreme's Nike Air Max 96 collab but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates as they new developments become available.