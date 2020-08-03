Although it's only August, rumors of a possible Supreme x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration for 2021 are already making the rounds.

According to Supreme info leaker Dropsbyjay, the brands will deliver three colorways of the popular Air Jordan model that are inspired by the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Highs from '03, which are currently fetching around $3,000 on StockX.

Given its far-off release date, a first look has yet to surface, but mock-up photos suggest that it will come in the same "Varsity Red," "University Blue," and "College Orange" colorways as the Dunk SBs and will wear the identical stars graphics and croc-like textures throughout the upper.

As of now, neither brand has confirmed that the Supreme x Air Jordan 1 High is happening.