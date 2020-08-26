It appears that Stussy and Nike's collaborative efforts will extend into the holiday season with the release of two Air Force 1 Lows.

According to sneaker leaker account py_rates, the upcoming collaboration will be available in "Black" and "Fossil Stone" colorways. While early images have yet to surface, the pairs will feature tonal black and beige uppers along with outlined Swoosh branding on the sides. The duo's standout feature is "Stussy" stamped on the midsole replacing the traditional "Air" branding.

Should this collab come to fruition, will be Stussy's third Nike collaboration of the year following its work on the Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 and the upcoming Air Zoom Spiridon KK.

Although there's no official sneaker release info for this Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab, the pair is slated to drop Holiday 2020 for a retail price of $130 each. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (08/26): Leaker earlygvng shares a possible first look at Stussy's Air Force 1 Low collab in "Fossil Stone," which features what appears to be a hemp upper with co-branding on the tongue tag and the brand's dual logo embroidery on the toe. Overall, the colorway and materials are reminiscent of the streetwear brand's work on the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 this year.

Although release details are currently unavailable, this Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 is reportedly one of two colorways hitting shelves this holiday season.