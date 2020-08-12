Fresh off of a collaboration with New Balance, Miami-based streetwear label Stray Rats is teaming up with Vans to deliver a new take on three familiar silhouettes.

Arriving this week, the collaboration includes two iterations of the Old Skool along with a new makeup of the Era. The first sneaker comes with premium suede uppers while the latter comes with canvas, which are tied together by the bold multicolored leopard prints and "Stray Rats" branding debossed on the heel. While the collection is anything but subtle, a blacked out vulcanized tooling does complete the look, and the group's Old Skool design is elevated by the removal of the model's traditonal stripe.

Readers will be able to pick up the Stray Rats x Vault by Vans collection at Strayrats.com and at select Vans retailers starting on Aug. 14.

Image via Vans