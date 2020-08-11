On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle, we may have the sleeper battle of the season. In one corner, DontChargeAbdul likes to remain low key and let his sneakers do the talking. And in the other is a co-owner of sneaker boutique SoleStage, hailing from Los Angeles California, Saam Mobasseri aka TheOriginalSaam. Enjoy the episode and let us know who won this battle.