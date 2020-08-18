An array of performance basketball models from Nike, Jordan Brand, New Balance, and Puma as the 2020 NBA Playoffs officially get underway highlight this week of sneaker releases.

The drops kick off on Tuesday with the "Blood, Sweat, Tears" Puma RS-Dreamer. On Wednesday, Jordan Brand releases the limited AJNT23 by Tinker Hatfield. The following day marks the debut of the "Four Bounces" New Balance Kawhi. On Friday, the "Samba" Nike Dunk Low, "Laser Orange" Air Jordan 3, "Red Toe" Reebok Question Mid, "Joshua Tree" Adidas ZX 5000, and "Grey Heron" End Clothing x New Balance 1500 are all up for grabs. Releases wrap up this weekend with the "Indigo" Air Jordan 12, "Israfil" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and beginning of Nike's "Mamba Week" collection honoring Kobe Bryant.

Take a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.