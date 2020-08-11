This week of sneaker releases features a variety brands with highlights like a retro runner from 2000, casual collaboration from Reebok, and a fusion of two models from the Adidas archive.

The drops start on Thursday with the "Tie-Dye" Nike Adapt BB 2.0. On Friday, the "Zen Green" Air Jordan I Zoom, "Australia" Air Presto, Eric Emanuel x Reebok Club C collection, and Adidas ZX 8000 Superstar all hits select retailers. Release conclude on Saturday with the "Violet Blend" Air Max 90 and "Ghost Green" Air Jordan 5.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week best sneaker release below.